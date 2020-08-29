8,101 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Slack by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Slack by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349,632 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,268,290 shares of company stock worth $75,438,267. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

