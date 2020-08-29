Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $406,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,022 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

