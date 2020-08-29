Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$107.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$99.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$104.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.