Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,376 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colfax were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

