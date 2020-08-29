Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

TSE:CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.59. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

