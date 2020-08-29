Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

