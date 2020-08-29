Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

TSE:TD opened at C$65.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

