Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

TSE:TD opened at C$65.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Dividend History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 182 Shares of Masimo Co.
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 182 Shares of Masimo Co.
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global
Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global
Baxter International Inc Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC
Baxter International Inc Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report