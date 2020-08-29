Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of $145.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Macfarlane Group will post 626.3539446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

