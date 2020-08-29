PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.07

Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.07 and last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 109436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 536.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

