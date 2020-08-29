Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,806,000 after buying an additional 770,091 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

