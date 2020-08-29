Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Draftkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Draftkings stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59. Draftkings has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

