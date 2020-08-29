Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.32.

Shares of PENN opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research
Draftkings Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”
Draftkings Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”
Penn National Gaming Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley
Penn National Gaming Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley
Malibu Boats Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”
Malibu Boats Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”
Dollar General Issues Earnings Results
Dollar General Issues Earnings Results
Workday Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Workday Issues Quarterly Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report