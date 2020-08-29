Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.32.

Shares of PENN opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

