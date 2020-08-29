Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $55.32 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 48.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

