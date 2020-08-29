Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

NYSE:DG opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

