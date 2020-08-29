Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.59.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

