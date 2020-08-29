Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

NYSE MOV opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.49. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet cut Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

