Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.