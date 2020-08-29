$0.25 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.71. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zumiez by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $639.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

