Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 341.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.