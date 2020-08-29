Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%.

MBII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

