$0.63 EPS Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King raised their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

