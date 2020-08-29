$0.09 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

