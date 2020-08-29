Zacks: Brokerages Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.25 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 172,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $1,924,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,939,445 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,255. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.