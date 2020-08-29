Harry Fisch Purchases 5,000 Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VERU opened at $2.72 on Friday. Veru Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 321,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 489.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 703.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

