Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$15,060.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$15,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,179,366.50.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.86, for a total value of C$7,386.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 200 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.67, for a total value of C$14,734.00.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$74.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$72.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.28. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$879.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

