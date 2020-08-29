Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$16,740.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,132,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,231,496.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,092.50.

On Monday, August 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.99.

On Tuesday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Friday, July 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 52,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,675.00.

On Monday, July 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,104.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,050.00.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.76.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

