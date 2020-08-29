Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $22,557.84 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $22,557.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Randall Marshall sold 510 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $12,331.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $38,870.28.

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

