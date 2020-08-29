Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $25,671.84 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

