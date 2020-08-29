Insider Buying: Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $26,600.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $6.14 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

