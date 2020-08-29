Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Altiplano Metals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 19,673 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.