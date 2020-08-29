Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Trenchant Capital Corp (CVE:TCC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 130000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC)

Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment and venture capital company, focuses on providing special situation debt financing to various companies in Canada. The company was formerly known as Echelon Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Trenchant Capital Corp. in May 2017. Trenchant Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

