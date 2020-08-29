Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

