Igor Novgorodtsev Sells 45,809 Shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares in the company, valued at $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRP opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.07. SPAR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

