Igor Novgorodtsev Sells 45,809 Shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares in the company, valued at $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SGRP opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.07. SPAR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
