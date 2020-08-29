Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Down 6.7%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 456,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,598,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

In other news, Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,000. Also, Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,990.65.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

