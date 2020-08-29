Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Down 17.1%

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 105,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 29,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

