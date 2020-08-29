Massimo (John) Borghetti Purchases 6,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) Stock

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) insider Massimo (John) Borghetti purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.28 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,313.50 ($43,081.07).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd has a 52 week low of A$7.77 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of A$13.18 ($9.41).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

