Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

