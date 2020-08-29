Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.25. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 55.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 725.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $539,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

