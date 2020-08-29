Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

GDS stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. GDS has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.