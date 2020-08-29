Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.55.

ANF stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

