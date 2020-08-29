SP Plus’ (SP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SP Plus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

