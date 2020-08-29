American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.23.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $5,128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.