HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $53.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $59.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

