HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

VMware stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

