HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Public Storage by 674.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Public Storage by 31.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $246,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $4,926,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 over the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $213.44 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average of $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

