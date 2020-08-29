State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

