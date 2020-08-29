State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

