State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Frontdoor worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 150.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.