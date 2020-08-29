Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

