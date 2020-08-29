State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold a total of 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,017 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

